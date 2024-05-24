Soon-to-be UB graduates dismayed by change in ceremony plans

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After a day of uproar on social media, a general meeting was held last night with the Unviersity of The Bahamas’ graduating class of 2024 and University President Jayne Hodder at the Kendall G. L. Issacs Gymnasium.

Frustrated students took to social media with claims that they were told at the last minute about the changes to their upcoming commencement venue. Graduates reportedly received an email today notifying them that the event will be moved from its usual location of Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.

The graduation ceremony will now be held at the Atlantis Ballroom on Wednesday, May 30, 2024, at 2pm, where graduates will be allowed 7 guests. An overflow room will also reportedly be established for extended families and guests.