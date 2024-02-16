UPDATE: School officials debunk reports that interaction with missionaries resulted in the hospitalization of students

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Officials from Achievers Christian Academy debunked reports that the sudden illness and hospitalization of ten of its students was related to their interaction with Missionaries visiting the campus.

In a letter addressed to parents, school Principal, Dr. Matheo Smith advised that upon preliminary investigations, “it has been determined that the students who felt unwell had all participated in rigorous physical activities during their physical education class.”

In a voice note that went viral, a woman purportedly a relative of one of the students claimed that the missionaries handed out bracelets to the students and they became ill following that interaction.

School officials however clarified those reports.

“We wish to reassure all of our parents and the general public that the safety of our students is our utmost priority and we are committed to ensuring our future leaders have a safe environment for learning and development,” the statement read.

“We are in contact with the parents of these students and have assured them of our full support. Additionally, we will continue to focus our efforts on assisting authorities with their investigation. We will also update the media to ensure transparency and the proper dissemination of information to the general public.”