Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

UPDATE: Police involved shooting

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities have confirmed that His Majesty’s Coroner is leading the investigation into a police involved shooting on Palm Beach Street that occurred on Wednesday February 26, 2025 which left an adult male dead.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 7:30 p.m., while in the area of Palm Beach Street and Homestead Street, a police officer encountered an armed male who discharged a weapon in his direction.

The officer, in fear for his life, withdrew his police service weapon and returned fire, which resulted in the suspect being fatally wounded, according to police.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, investigators revealed.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture