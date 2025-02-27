UPDATE: Police involved shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities have confirmed that His Majesty’s Coroner is leading the investigation into a police involved shooting on Palm Beach Street that occurred on Wednesday February 26, 2025 which left an adult male dead.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 7:30 p.m., while in the area of Palm Beach Street and Homestead Street, a police officer encountered an armed male who discharged a weapon in his direction.

The officer, in fear for his life, withdrew his police service weapon and returned fire, which resulted in the suspect being fatally wounded, according to police.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, investigators revealed.