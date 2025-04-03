Watch ILTV Live
Update on reported missing persons

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force wishes to inform the public that seven out of the nine individuals who were reported missing since Saturday, 29th March 2025, are now home safely and in good health. However, the following two (2) individuals are still outstanding:

– Daniel Thenor (D.O.B. 9/5/1940), who was reported missing since Saturday, 29th March 2025
– Milani Smith (D.O.B. 14/01/2008), who was reported missing since Sunday, 30th March 2025

The investigation continues to locate these individuals.

