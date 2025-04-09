Update on Death Investigation – Paradise Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police wish to inform the public that the male body who was found unresponsive on a beach on Paradise Island was officially identified as 23-year-old Mr. Dinari McAlmont of Bowie, Maryland, U.S.A.

Mr. McAlmont arrived in the Bahamas on Friday, April 4, 2025, along with other family members.

A post-mortem examination was performed, and the pathologist’s findings revealed that the deceased died as a result of drowning. Further, police are still awaiting the forensic toxicology analysis, and investigations are ongoing. That said, foul play is not suspected at this time.

The matter will be forwarded to His Majesty’s Coroner.