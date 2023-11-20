UPDATE: Investigation underway into Potter’s Cay fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Fire Services Department is conducting investigations into the events that led to a vessel and three vendor stalls being completely destroyed by fire at the northwestern section of Potters Cay Dock early Sunday morning.

RBPF Fire Services responded and successfully extinguished the blaze; however, the vessel and three stalls were completely destroyed by the fire, officials said.

Initial reports confirmed that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday 19th November 2023, police were notified that a vessel was on fire and broke away from its mooring making contact with three vendor stalls located on the dock.

There were no other damages or injuries reported in connection with this incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown, investigations are ongoing.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Hon. Jomo Campbell via a press statement said, “ We are sorry for any loss caused by this unfortunate event and are focusing our efforts to ensure that the vendors impacted will be restored some sense of normality as soon as possible.”

“Despite the loss and damage to property, we are grateful that there was no loss of life or injury.”

He says officials at the Ministry are focused on clean-up efforts and are exploring options with the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs to provide assistance.