Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

UPDATE: Fire services official still working to extinguish structural fire

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Fire Services are still on the scene of the massive structural fire which erupted off the East West Highway yesterday morning; police confirmed Tuesday morning that firefighters have working to extinguish the blaze throughout the night. This fire is reportedly contained in the building but still burning on the interior, according to authorities.

Six officers sustained minor injuries. All officers were treated and discharged from the hospital, police confirmed.

This is a developing story.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture