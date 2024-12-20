UPDATE: Bahamasair focuses on alleviating backlog of Family Island flights

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – All Bahamasair employees, except for two who may genuinely be ill, have returned to work, according to Chairman Tanya Pratt.

Pratt noted that Bahamasair is prioritizing flights to and from the family islands today, which were affected yesterday. Consequently, she announced that a flight for residents heading to West Palm Beach was canceled but will resume tomorrow to accommodate those who have been inconvenienced.

On Wednesday, a mass sickout by the employees of the national airline resulted in an abrupt suspension of all flights scheduled to depart or arrive at Sir Lynden Pindling International Airport.

By Thursday, Pratt reported that the company had leased two 200-seater aircrafts to help transport residents stranded in the capital or those returning from Florida.