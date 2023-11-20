UP IN FLAMES: Potter’s Cay vendor loses everything in early morning blaze

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Winston Beckles, the owner of a stall on Potter’s Cay Dock; “Captain Beckles,” recalls the moment he realized that his business was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

Initial police reports indicate that sometime around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday 19th November, 2023, police were notified that a vessel was on fire and broke away from its mooring making contact with three vendor stalls located on the dock.

RBPF Fire Services responded and successfully extinguished the blaze; however, the vessel and three stalls were completely destroyed by the fire, officials said.

The Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources says it is focused on clean-up efforts and are exploring options with the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs to provide assistance