UP & AWAY: Bahamasair reintroduces its seasonal service to North Carolina

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eyewitness News is on the move and on the ground with Bahamasair in North Carolina for a formalization trip in the Raleigh and Durham areas.

The purpose of the visit is not only to introduce prospective travelers to the airline’s seasonal route, which is back in rotation, but it’s also aimed at familiarizing our viewers with exciting things to do if you opt to book the nation’s flag carrier to visit the city.

Our Laurencia Smith will take us on an explorative journey during our nightly live broadcast over the next several days to showcase North Carolina’s exciting attractions.