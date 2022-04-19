UP AND AWAY: Western Air to launch first U.S. route in May with Nassau-Ft Lauderdale service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Western Air will launch the first U.S. route for a Bahamian-owned commercial airline next month.

The company, which operates a growing fleet of Embraer ERJ-145LR 50 seater jets, will service the Nassau-Fort Lauderdale route with an all- jet, daily schedule beginning May 19.

Focusing on the quick, easy getaways and the active business and leisure travelers, the airline will offer all open tickets valid for six months with no change or cancellation fees, according to Rexy Rolle, vice-president of operations and general counsel of Western Air.

Rolle said the move gives passengers on the NAS-FLL route unprecedented flexibility to travel on their own time, with no fear of losing their ticket.

She noted it was the same flexible ticket format Western Air’s frequent flyers have grown accustomed to over the last 20+ years thus far. The airline believes the shorter flight time on the EMB145 Jet will also be a welcome bonus to new passengers.

Additionally, Western Air’s Private Charter Division expanded its charter offering to Florida and the other 47 contiguous US states, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The airline was granted the required approvals and licenses to conduct commercial flights between the United States and The Bahamas in 2021. At this time, with the acquisition of additional jet aircrafts and increasing travel demand, Rolle said Western Air is enthusiastic about jetting into the Fort Lauderdale market.

The company which was founded in 2001, operates daily, scheduled routes between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale – Florida, Freeport – Grand Bahama, Marsh Harbour – Abaco, Georgetown – Exuma, New Bight – Cat Island, Bimini, San Andros and Congo Town – Andros.

Western Air also offers on demand charters throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America and the United States.

The company has over 190 employees with facilities located in San Andros and Freeport, Grand Bahama.