“UNWARRANTED”: DNA alleges police intimidation after another run-in with RBPF

Police dispatched to Potter’s Cay during community service initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) on Sunday said police sought to intimidate its members as they attempted to aid vendors at Potter’s Cay Dock who were impacted by a recent fire.

The party said it stands in solidarity with the vendors and families that have been negatively impacted by last week’s incident and gathered to assist with cleanup efforts.

“We have pledged our support to our brothers and sisters whose stalls were damaged as they seek to rebuild and recover from this disaster,” the party said in a statement.

“In this regard, the DNA secured a dumpster and our members participated in a massive cleanup exercise earlier today. It was heartening to see Bahamians helping Bahamians; united in love and service.

“However, it was unfortunate that a peaceful and productive community effort was interrupted by armed police presence, which we understand was based on instructions given to the officers in question.

“The number and armed nature of the officers deployed to Potter’s Cay today was unwarranted considering the recent spate of crimes in our nation.”

The party insisted that the action was designed to “intimidate members of the DNA and vendors seeking to make an honest living”.

DNA Leader Arinthia Komolafe and 10 other members, including party officials, were in March detained at the Central Police Station for several hours over a demonstration the party held weeks prior.

That incident led to controversy as some claimed it was politically motivated while the DNA ultimately called for an apology from and the resignation of Minister of National Security Marvin Dames.

Live footage of Sunday’s incident was posted to the party’s Facebook page.

While insisting that more needs to be done to assist those Potter’s Cay Dock vendors, the party commended one Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officer who allegedly apologized for inconvenience and miscommunication that caused confusion and anxiety.

“It was appropriate to reverse the unreasonable directive, which had the effect of keeping volunteers and patrons away from portions of Potter’s Cay,” the party added.

“Again, we call on the government to make haste to assist the vendors so that they can get back on their feet. They want a hand up, not handouts.”