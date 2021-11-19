“UNTRUE”: Former public service minister hits back at claims of election hiring

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Minister of the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle yesterday hit back at allegations against the previous administration’s hiring in the lead to the General Election.

Rolle was responding to claims made by the Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle, who indicated that of the hundreds of new hires in the public service ahead of the general election, around 40 remain at home receiving a full salary because of an inability to place them.

In a statement on the matter yesterday, the former minister condemned “in the strongest terms”, the claims, calling them “untrue” and “cannot be substantiated”.

Rolle insisted that the Free National Movement did not act in that manner and compared the claims to the way “scores of individuals were sent to various Ministries and Departments on the days up to and indeed the day of the general elections” and gave individuals three and six months contracts that expired after they would have lost the General Elections.

“Unlike the PLP though, the FNM did not make a spectacle of, or sought to seek to embarrass these young individuals, many of whom were professionals in the Ministry of Finance and Inland Revenue in particular,” he furthered.

“We did not send them home or issued directives that they should not get letters of assignment.

“To the contrary, we assigned those persons who were not properly placed, extended the contracts of those persons to two and three years so that today many of them have already received gratuities and today are permanently employed in the government service.

“We did not terminate or threaten to terminate anyone.”

Rolle insisted that the most egregious comment by Glover-Rolle was that many of the individuals hired are still at home and have nothing to do and would consequently be terminated.

“The minister ought to know that less than ten persons, not eighty, have been signing into the Ministry of the Public Service and then they have not been properly placed because they were required to be vaccinated because of the Agency where they were assigned for consideration,” he said.

“The minister was perhaps referring to the 20 persons in Grand Bahama that they directed to stay home even though official letter of employment for these individuals were received by the office of the prime minister and the Public Service before elections took place.

“This action by the Minister of the Public Service is a disgraceful act of victimization of innocent Bahamians and we urge the PLP to immediately stop this practice and have these Bahamians return to work.”