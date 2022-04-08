UNSEASONABLY HIGH: MET Department cautions on high temperatures as GG takes ill with heat exhaustion

GG “resting comfortably” in Doctors Hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Meteorologists yesterday cautioned the public of unseaonably high heat levels in The Bahamas and the potential for heatstroke.

Eyewitness News reported yesterday that Governor General CA Smith was airlifted to New Providence for medical attention after suffering from heat exhaustion while attending an official event on Eleuthera.

When contacted, the MET Department said it has been “unseasonably warm” in recent days and when paired with winds coming from the south and southwest, high temperatures can feel “unbearable”.

As a cold front approaches The Bahamas, redirecting winds, the department said other areas of the nation could experience elevated temperatures ahead of the system.

The peak temperature yesterday was 31 degrees Celsius/87.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

The department advised to drink lots of water to avoid dehydration; limit outdoor activity as much as possible and take breaks when working outside; wear hats and/or garments that block sun exposure; and ventilating vehicles before driving, particular when traveling with children.

“When we have systems coming in through this transition period as well as coming into the summer months, we should ensure that we remain hydrated first and foremost,” the department said.

“You can imagine your outside and it is hot and your sweat is not able to leave your body?

“That’s one of the ways that your body cools itself.

“Once you start to sweat and that moisture just starts to leave your skin.

“Those vehicles can get very hot. Also be mindful, especially if you have small children around be extra careful because these are the days — if they are left in vehicles — that can cause serious harm to them.”

Airlifted

After attending a ceremony at the PA Gibson Primary School in Hatchet Bay, the governor general proceeded outside to take photos.

He complained of not feeling well and was taken to the local clinic.

After being seen by a doctor, the governor general was advised to seek further medical attention out of an “abundance of caution”.

He was airlifted to New Providence around 2pm at the ambulance service section of Odyssey Aviation Airport where he was placed into an awaiting ambulance and transported to Doctor’s Hospital for observation.

“Initial reports are that he is expected to be okay,” Watson advised.

“From all indications and initial assessments, it appeared the governor general may have experienced heat exhaustion.”

He added: “During the entire ordeal he was awake and aware.”

According to Watson, permanent secretary to the Governor General Jack Thompson was expected to issue a statement.

In a statement last night, Bahamas Information Services said the governor general was “resting comfortably”.