UNRESERVED APOLOGY: DPP withdraws recusal application and apologizes to chief magistrate

Ferguson-Pratt says she takes her oath and promise “seriously”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams yesterday withdraw an application for Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt to recuse herself from the fraud case involving former Urban Renewal Deputy Director Michelle Reckley and five other defendants, and “unreservedly” apologized to the chief magistrate.

“I wish to withdraw the application and I wish to apologize to her worship. Your worship I wish to do so unreservedly,” Williams said.

The application for the chief magistrate to recuse herself was made on Monday on the basis of alleged “bias”.

Eucal Bonaby, who appeared for the DPP on Monday, advised the court that a sworn affidavit related to a detention record alleged the chief magistrate visited Reckley — a claim Ferguson-Pratt vehemently denied.

Ferguson-Pratt said unequivocally that she did not know Reckley “from Adam” and the first time she “laid eyes on her was when she was brought before the court”.

She said the application made was of “great concern”, and while she had no objection to the matter being heard elsewhere, the reasoning must “be properly grounded”.

Yesterday, the chief magistrate thanked Williams for his forthrightness and integrity for coming to the court and giving an apology.

She said in view of the controversy engendered before the trial had begun and to avoid any further questions, as well as after “prayerful consideration”, she was minded to recuse herself and have another magistrate hear the matter.

She repeated: “I unequivocally and unreservedly deny any of the assertions made about me and what is purported to be on the detention record.”

Setting the record straight, Ferguson-Pratt said during her tenure since being sworn in as a magistrate in 2011 and the chief magistrate in October 2013, she has taken her oath seriously, affirming that she made a promise to do right by all who appear before her without fear or favor.

The judge said that has been the hallmark of her tenure on the bench.

She said though she is a strong woman, her “humanity was revealed” as the assertions about her and the purported detention record “hit me hard”.

The matter was adjourned to June 30 for a status hearing.

Outside the steps of the court complex, former Prime Minister Perry Christie, who sat in the courtroom during the matter, embraced Reckley.

Attorney Damian Gomez, QC, and Owen Wells appeared for Reckly and four other co-accused, while Murrio Ducille, QC, appeared for Christopher Symonette.