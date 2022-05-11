UNREPORTED: Woman raped in southern New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an alleged rape of a woman in southern New Providence sometime last week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told Eyewitness News that police received a complaint of an alleged rape and that an investigation is underway; however, he could not say why the incident was not reported in the daily crime report.

Fernander explained that he was off-island at the time when the complaint was made.

The incident reflects the second rape in recent weeks that was not included in the daily crime report from police.

Eyewitness News understands that during the previous incident the woman was allegedly beaten, dragged into bushes, and sexually assaulted.

When asked whether the matter could be connected to a serial rapist, Fernander said that police are investigating all scenarios.