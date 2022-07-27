‘UNREAL’: Four year-old boy killed by stray bullets

Man, 47, killed in separate shooting incident
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A four-year-old boy named Kenton Seymour Jr died in hospital last night after he was allegedly shot by stray bullets.
According to police, the child was with his parents at West and Fleming Streets when they observed two armed men shooting at another man while running past their vehicle shortly before 10pm.
The child was shot and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Last night, the child’s grandmother Bernadette Bodie posted: “He was only four a baby my precious grandbaby why you’ll kill my baby lord this can’t be real.”
Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said the intended target, a 27-year-old man of Flemming Street, is in police custody assisting with the investigation.
“Police wish to remind parents & guardians, relatives & friends, that crime affects everyone,” she said in a statement.
“Do your part to reduce the incidents of violence, by anonymously reporting crime, encouraging your children to adhere to the laws of the land, providing them with conflict resolution skills, and engaging them in positive youth activities.”
The incident was one of three separate shootings taking place on the streets of New Providence yesterday.
In the first incident, a 47-year-old man of Hospital Lane was shot multiple times by two armed men who exited a small white Japanese vehicle and opened fire in his direction sometime around 5.25pm.
The victim was transported to the hospital via private vehicle where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
In a second incident, an altercation between two men resulted in both men being shot shortly after 8pm in the area of West Dennis Court.
According to Skippings, an 18-year-old and a 29-year-old man got into an altercation at a residence situated at West Dennis Court which resulted in both men producing handguns and discharging shots at each other.
The men were taken to the hospital via private vehicles, where their condition is listed as critical.
Skippings added: “Again, police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist with our investigations into these incidents or any other criminal matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.”