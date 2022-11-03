“UNPRECEDENTED”: German residents gunned down at Andros summer home

One man dead, one injured

Special team headed to Andros

MP calls for justice

KEMP’S BAY, ANDROS — A masked man opened fire on three German men at their summer home in South Andros, killing one and injuring another last night.

According to police, the residents were outside the home when a masked man armed with a firearm approached them shortly after 8pm.

The men reportedly attempted to run into the house when the gunman began shooting, hitting two of them.

“The victims were taken to the local clinic; however, one of the males succumbed to his injuries while the other will be airlifted to the capital for further medical assistance,” read the police report.

The deadly shooting comes as the country grapples with rising gun crimes that have pushed the homicide count into the triple digits for the year and driving fears over potential impacts on the tourism sector. Most of this year’s killings have occurred on the streets of the capital.

In a statement, Parliamentary Secretary and South Andros MP Leon Lundy said the shooting was both distressing and unprecedented for the small and close-knit community.

“There is a reason we call them the Family Islands, where for the most part, there are peaceful, striving families living in a settlement where everyone knows everyone,” Lundy said.

“The concept of borrowing sugar from your neighbor is not foreign. I am shocked, I am angered, and I am grieved.”

Lundy continued: “I am confident in The Royal Bahamas Police Force as we are in the early investigations of this devastating set of circumstances. On behalf of the community of South Andros, we extend our condolence to the deceased’s family. We pray for a speedy recovery for the other victim impacted by this horrific ordeal.

“Justice must prevail,” he added.

Last night, police were said to be vigorously searching for the suspect who fled the area in an unknown direction.

A team of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department-New Providence will travel to the island of Andros to conduct further investigations.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public, especially residents of the Kemps Bay area, who may have information about this matter to contact police at the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2; Crimestoppers at 328-TIPS; Toll-free at (242) 300-8476; or the Kemps Bay Police Station at (242) 369-4733.