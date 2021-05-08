UNDECIDED: No determination yet if COVID emergency orders will be extended again

Current orders expire on May 23

Minnis: We are still watching the situation and will take a direction that is best for the nation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday that the government remains on the fence on whether it will extend the current state of emergency, which is expected to expire on May 23.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Exuma International Airport contract signing and groundbreaking ceremony, Minnis said he could not say at the time what will happen as health officials continue to monitor the pandemic.

“We’ve been watching the statistics, watching the hospitalization, watching the response of the public,” he said.

“Our main objective and goal moving forward is to ensure we come out of what we are going through as quickly as possible.

“So, I will discuss with physicians to hear their views and after which discuss with my colleagues and then come up with a final determination which is best for the nation.”

The Bahamas has been in a state of emergency since March 17, 2020 — just days after the country recorded its first case of the virus.

Governor General CA Smith has issued three proclamations of a state of emergency since then.

At the end of January, the government passed a resolution to extend that state of emergency and the corresponding emergency orders to May 23.

Attorney General Carl Bethel indicated earlier this year that the government was drafting a bill to create a “new framework” for permanent COVID-19 legislation concerning the health aspects of the emergency orders.

Minnis noted that while the government continues to work on the legislative framework, it remains unclear which direction it will take at this time.

“Whichever direction we take, we will take a direction that is best for The Bahamas and best for the Bahamian populous,” he said.

With a significant increase in cases over the past few months, officials have confirmed The Bahamas is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections.

A 56-year-old woman from New Providence, who died on Thursday, became the latest COVID-19 death, according to officials.

The COVID fatality count now stands at 212, with 26 deaths under investigation.

Health officials confirmed 62 new cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas on Thursday, taking the number of cases in the country to 10,773, with 707 active.

Of the new cases, 45 were on New Providence, four on Grand Bahama, two on Abaco, two on the Berry Islands, one on Inagua, six on Andros and two with locations still pending.

The prime minister also responded to questions regarding the ongoing 10pm curfew for New Providence.

He said those decisions will be based on advice from health professionals, as was done when the curfew was extended on Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“We look at all the islands individually and make a determination,” Minnis said.