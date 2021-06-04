University of The Bahamas lauds commencement class of 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Amid a global crisis that has challenged the health, economies and social systems of countries around the world, more than 600 graduates of University of The Bahamas (UB) have completed their academic programmes and are preparing to use their new competencies to assume myriad roles in a dynamic, global society.

UB held its Spring 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony for New Providence on May 27, lauding the commencement class as a beacon of hope and for its significant achievements despite the upheaval the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

Graduates were challenged to weaponize the power of hope to unlock a brighter and more sustainable future for themselves and unleash their creativity on a world in desperate need of revitalization.

UB President Dr Rodney D Smith saluted the graduates for their resilience and tenacity in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges. He noted that while the past year was historic for UB — the first full academic year that 90 percent of its classes were taught virtually — the fact that the 2021 commencement class completed their respective degrees under those circumstances was no small feat.

“Graduates, I know you have used hope to get you through Zoom classes, battle Zoom fatigue, electricity outages, connectivity issues, teaching practice challenges and physical distance from your professors and classmates,” said Smith. “This academic year has had a lot of solitary studying, but you successfully weaponized hope and made it through classes and exams to obtain your degrees. We are extremely proud of you. We know that it was not easy.”

Smith added that after UB hosted its first virtual commencement in 2020, its leadership had high hopes things would return to the way they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Although that was not feasible, a return to normalcy is on the horizon, Smith noted, as the development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines have made the resurgence of things like travel, face-to-face classes and in-restaurant dining a reality.

Those things could not have been possible without hope, which Smith urged the graduates to weaponize if they are to make a noteworthy impact on society.

“Graduates, I challenge you to harness the power of hope,” said Smith. “Use it as a weapon to build a Bahamas you want to see. Use it as your natural energy fuel as you step into your roles as nation builders, innovators, entrepreneurs, cultural champions and activists. During this pandemic, we have found it necessary to maintain hope. Today we remain hopeful.”

Commencement guest speaker Aisha Bowe, a Bahamian-American aerospace engineer and founder and CEO of STEMBoard, a technological solutions company, lauded the graduates for their grit and adaptability in what has been a trying era for college and university students across the globe.

“Graduating is a significant achievement under any circumstance,” said Bowe. “But this class has overcome unique environmental challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the effects of Hurricane Dorian, created a perfect economic storm in The Bahamas. Hotels were closed, tourism declined, curfews were enacted and yet through it all, you still studied. Despite the conditions, you persevered.”

Bowe added that pandemics and recessions have historically served as the inspiration for innovation. She urged the graduates to seek to unleash their creativity — regardless of the circumstances and timing — in order to create a better Bahamas, and by extension a better world.

“When you find the thing you believe is your purpose, and you’re willing to put in the work to attain it, perseverance will prevail,” said Bowe. “Your future, and by extension the future of this country, rests squarely in your hands. So, act purposefully, leverage your network and believe and know that you are good enough to be world class. In doing all of that, you will have no choice but to reach for the stars.”

One of the highlights of the commencement ceremony was also the address delivered by the valedictorian, the Governor General’s Award recipient Andronekia Clarke, one of the first UB graduates to earn a Bachelor of Architecture degree. She encouraged her counterparts to defy boundaries and prepare for the future success that they want to achieve.

“My journey has been one of sacrifice, hard work, determination and success. I wrote on my vision board at the beginning of each semester to help me remain focused on what I set out to achieve,” said the full-time student, wife, mother and career woman. “As my daughter sat in a few of my studio classes with me, I relished in the excitement that was on her face as she enjoyed the opportunity to be in class with me and ask many questions about my work. Having to transition to online learning along with my daughter due to the COVID-19 pandemic proved challenging. However, I refused to let this obstacle deter me from accomplishing my goals.”

The 2021 graduates join the ranks of approximately 20,000 alumni of UB. A separate commencement ceremony is scheduled to be held for UB-North on Grand Bahama on June 3, 2021.