UNITED WE STAND: FNM defends party relations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard charged yesterday that the party is united in the aftermath of its November leadership convention.

This despite concerns regarding former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ public comments on behalf of the party.

Pintard was responding to questions from the media during a press conference at the party’s headquarters to address several issues of note.

He noted that the way forward for the party includes collaborative and inclusive leadership that will consult with local stakeholders and listen to the concerns and cries of Bahamians and be responsive to them.

He also said the current direction of the FNM will be communicated by him, as leader, and by spokespersons who will communicate to the public the message agreed upon by the parliamentary and or party caucus.

“Former Parliamentarians; Cabinet ministers; chairpersons of corporations, boards and authorities; and other team members will, from time to time, correct distortions of our record by PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) operatives and share what our past intentions were on crucial decisions,” Pintard said.

When asked about the former FNM leader’s recent comments in the public regarding a number of issues, Pintard said he takes no issue with it.

“We are absolutely united. Of course, in the aftermath of a change of leadership, members who held positions previously, I think they have an obligation to protect the record of the administration they served in; that’s natural,” he explained.

“What they do not have the ability to do is determine the direction going forward.

“We want to make that absolutely clear and so we have no difficulty in members of the caucus correcting any distortions that others may have of our record or our motivation putting legislation or policies in place.

“We expect our members will exercise discipline in their communication.”

Pintard added that since the one-day convention, the three contenders for the leadership position have united in their resolve to work seamlessly with each other and support the party.

“We accepted the results of the election and their teams accepted the result and we are all working in tandem with each other,” he said.