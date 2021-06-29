USCG transfers 18 Haitian migrants and one Bahamian to The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United States Coast Guard (USCG), homeported in Key West, transferred 18 Haitian migrants and a Bahamian to The Bahamas over the weekend, after stopping a vessel the men and women were on approximately one mile east of Lake Worth Inlet on Thursday.

“Palm Beach Sheriff officers had reported to Sector Miami watchstanders [that] a 27-foot vessel was located boating without lights at night,” the US Coast Guard said yesterday.

“They were stopped for safety concerns and it was discovered the vessel was overloaded with 18 Haitians and one Bahamian.”

According to the Coast Guard, the Bahamian national was brought ashore and questioned further by Homeland Security Investigations.

It said Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement officers took custody of the vessel.

Coast Guard Liaison Officer to The Bahamas Lieutenant Commander Jacob McMillian said: “The ventures are dangerous and can often lead to casualties. Seas are unpredictable and when you’re traveling on a vessel that isn’t seaworthy, you should expect the unexpected.”

Since October 2020, the US Coast Guard has interdicted 262 Haitian migrants.

Between October 2019 and September 2020 — the United States’ fiscal period — 418 Haitian migrants were interdicted, and 932 in the prior period.

“These numbers represent the total number of at-sea interdictions, landings and disruptions in the Florida Straits, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean,” the US Coast Guard said.

“Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

“Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.”

Forty-six miles stand between The Bahamas and West Palm Beach or Miami.

The US Coast Guard has assisted in disrupting several human smuggling operations across the Florida straits from The Bahamas.