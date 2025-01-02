Unionized staffers at UB allegedly stage sick-out

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Eyewitness News understands that some employees attached to the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) who are employed at the University of The Bahamas (UB) reportedly called in sick today; the sick-out is believed to be linked to the non-renewal of contracts. At last report, between 75 – 85 percent of University staff, with the exception of lecturers and top-level executives, did not report to work.

An anonymous caller contacted EWN on Thursday to explain that the workers’ contracts reportedly expired on December 31st, 2024, and that they have not yet been renewed. When contacted for comment on the matter, BPSU President Kimsley Ferguson was not aware of the action being taken by his union members.

Representatives of the University of the Bahamas told Eyewitness News that a statement is forthcoming on the matter.