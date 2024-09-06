Watch ILTV Live
Union uproar, trade dispute pending?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Customs and Immigration Allied Workers Union is being advised, by Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson, to file a trade dispute over a number of concerns that Ferguson claims have gone unaddressed for an extended period of time.

Ferguson’s advice to the BCIAWU comes just moments after Union president, Deron Brooks spoke at a press conference on Friday morning where he accused the Davis administration of being “corrupt” over the reported contractual appointments of individuals to the Customs and Immigration department this week, years after incumbent Immigration Director, William Pratt was also reportedly contractually appointed.

Brooks also voiced frustrations about outstanding payments for custom officers that he says have been owed since 2023.

Brooks contends that a court order issued in December 2021 mandates that there should not be contractual appointments at the Department of Immigration.

The union chief notes that government has been in violation of that court order for nearly one year, arguing that the union “should not have to force government to obey the law.”

