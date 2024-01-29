Union uproar at UB over ‘stalled’ salary review process

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Dozens of University of The Bahamas staffers protested outside of the university Monday morning concerning a salary review process that they allege has been stalled.

The UB workers are represented by the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) and its President Kimsley Ferguson.

Ferguson alleges that UB’s leadership has failed to address the concerns of its workers for far too long.

Ferguson says the university’s acting President, Janine Hodder, has not been helpful in the process of addressing workers’ concerns.

The union boss says Monday’s demonstration is the BPSU’s first course of action in their fight to have their grievances settled.