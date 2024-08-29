Union Protest: ZNS Staff Demand Unpaid Benefits

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Members of the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) staged a demonstration outside ZNS this afternoon, demanding that staff members be paid the benefits owed to them.

The union alleges that the corporation’s executive management is blocking the process.

BCPOU President Sherry Benjamin claims that ZNS staff have not received their performance-based increments since 2022—a benefit outlined in the union’s industrial agreement.

During the protest, staff members accused the General Manager of favoritism, with some even calling for his removal.