Union Denies Claims of Mass Layoffs at Atlantis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Hotel, Catering & Allied Workers Union President Darin Woods is refuting claims of mass separation packages at Atlantis as reported by another news outlet.

Speaking with Eyewitness News, Woods says no layoffs are planned. Instead, he explained that workers are being encouraged to take paid vacation or voluntary leave, as the resort enters its usual off-season slowdown.

Woods called the reports from another media outlet false and misleading, adding that Atlantis remains committed to its employees.

More on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.

