Union criticizes govt for lack of communication on salary increase delays

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — President of the Bahamas Trade Union Congress, criticized the government’s recent announcement to delay salary increases for some public sector workers, noting that there had been no communication between the trade union and the government and that the delay will greatly affect union members.

His comments follow confirmation from Minister of Public Works and Labor, Pia Glover-Rolle, that the salary adjustments now postponed to December were the result of a decision made by the Ministry of Finance after the latest salary review.

According to Ferguson, before such a decision was publicized, the union should have been invited to the table to be a De aware.

Under that review, all public officers not previously covered are expected to receive at least two increments, with increases varying by category. Officials said the move aims to help close the wage gap between core public service workers and those in other areas of the broader public sector.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

