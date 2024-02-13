UNFAIR ADVANTAGE: Un-unionized taxi drivers voice disapproval of new protocols at the Nassau Cruise Port

February 13, 2024
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Taxi drivers, represented by the Nassau Cruise Port Taxi Committee, are disgruntled by what they say appears to be an alliance between the Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) and the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union, which has allegedly left many of the non-unionized, public transportation drivers feeling disenfranchised.

Chairman of the Nassau Cruise Port Taxi Committee Hubert McIntosh told media on Tuesday morning that drivers, who are not represented by the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union, have not been given a seat at the negotiation table concerning the creation of rules and regulations that govern how taxi operators earn a daily living at the NCP.

He claimed that since the port’s opening in May 2023; only unionized taxi drivers are seemingly benefiting from a new system that has been introduced.

McIntosh has called on the government, namely the Road Traffic Department, to intervene to assist with the formation of fair and unbiased regulations so that all taxi drivers can have access to decent earnings at the port.

