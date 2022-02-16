UNEXPECTED PROTEST: State minister ‘taken aback’ by public sector sickout over promotions

Promotion process expected to take 4 weeks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle said yesterday she was “taken aback” by a sickout initiated by accounting and financial officers in the public service yesterday over an outstanding promotion exercise.

Glover-Rolle told reporters she had only just received the promotion recommendations on Monday.

“I was kind of taken aback by it because we just received recommendations from their ministry and based on how promotions work, you have to receive recommendations from the human resources unit of the various ministries and departments,” she said.

“Literally I just got those on my desk yesterday. As of today, the HR special projects unit is starting to work on that promotional exercise.

“I hope they would go back to work because we are just getting the information, the recommendations, and we’re just getting started.”

Glover-Rolle estimated that the process may take about four weeks, noting that over 100 recommendations had been received.

Glover-Rolle also noted that there has been a successful placement of government workers who were on the payroll but had not been received placement.

“Everyone has been placed. The private sector has been good at absorbing the additional human resources,” she said.

“Some had to be redeployed because they weren’t a fit for where they were placed, but everybody has been placed.

“I am grateful to the private sector in particular for that because when persons are placed in the private sector, they undergo training and get a new skill, and so everyone has been placed successfully.”

Glover-Rolle could not say how many workers were placed in the private sector, noting that there had been some 223 workers who needed placement.