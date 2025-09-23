Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Unemployment Rises to 10.8% in January, Up from 8.7% in October

0
SHARES
170
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas’ unemployment rate climbed to 10.8 percent in January 2025, up from 8.7 percent recorded in October 2024, according to the latest Labour Force Survey released by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI).

The survey revealed that of the 240,650 people in the labour force, 214,725 were employed while 25,925 were unemployed. Women made up a slight majority of the unemployed at 51.3 percent. Youth unemployment remained a persistent concern, standing at 20.9 percent for individuals aged 15 to 24.

The data highlighted ongoing gender disparities. Men continued to participate in the labour force at a higher rate (80.4 percent) compared to women (72 percent). Despite this, women were more likely to attain degrees, outnumbering men nearly two to one. Conversely, men were more likely to have no qualifications, with 28 percent reporting none versus 17 percent of women.

Yet, women were disproportionately affected by joblessness across several age groups, particularly between ages 20 and 54.

The largest employer remained the “Community, Social & Personal Services” sector, which accounted for 37 percent of the workforce with 78,375 employees. The “Hotels and Restaurants” sector followed, employing 41,260 people.

By occupation, service workers and shop market sales workers were the largest group, employing 57,685 people — more than a quarter of the workforce. Professional, science, and engineering professionals formed the second-largest group with 46,835 workers.

Underemployment also remained a challenge, with 65,225 individuals working part-time but seeking additional hours.

Outside the labour force, 106,480 Bahamians were counted, including 25,520 youth aged 15 to 24. Of that group, 3,720 individuals were considered part of the “potential labour force” — available for work but not actively seeking jobs.

The BNSI noted that the figures underscore not only the economy’s continued reliance on key industries but also the persistent gaps in employment opportunities for women and young people.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture