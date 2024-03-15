Undocumented Haitian and Brazilian nationals apprehended in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Law enforcement officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Bahamas Department of Immigration in Grand Bahama apprehended six (6) illegal immigrants on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that around 10:45 p.m., police and immigration officers, acting on information, arrived near Old Bahama Bay, where they conducted a search of nearby bushes and discovered three (3) undocumented Haitian nationals and three (3) undocumented Brazilians.

The illegal immigrants were detained by officers from the Bahamas Department of Immigration.

Investigations are ongoing.