UNDER SEIGE: TUC president says there appears to be a scheme to undermine trade unions in the country

Ferguson: The upcoming election is the “most consequential election since January 10, 1967 for workers and trade unions in The Bahamas”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The trade union movement in the country is “under siege”, according to a prominent union leader, who asserted that there appears to be a plan to undermine trade unions and their leadership.

According to Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson, the upcoming election is “the most consequential” since January 10, 1967 for workers and the trade union movement in the country.

“It is against this backdrop that I am calling all trade unions to register all members of their unions and encourage all workers to be registered,” said Ferguson.

“This indeed is the worker’s time. We are formulating a workers agenda and we will ensure that the workers understand the issues and they will be expected to vote on their own interest.

“Our forefathers would be disappointed in the way we have allowed our most cherished accomplishment to be wasted and disregarded — that being to participate equally and democratically in the governance of our country.”

He added: “It was the labor movement that helped to usher in majority rule on January 10, 1967. An effective trade union system is the hallmark of a democratic and independent nation.

“The trade union movement presently is under siege. There appears to be a plan to undermine trade unions and their leadership. We are faced with an existential threat from the external forces, [which] if not interrupted would lead to a state of conflict.”

According to Ferguson, the Constitution of The Bahamas is now being threatened by external forces.

“The right to join a union of your choice has been a challenge in our local courts and has experienced some degree of success,” said Ferguson.

“That is why some of my colleagues join with the speaker (Halson Moultrie) in stressing the importance of adherence to the Constitution of The Bahamas.

“We agree that article 72 (1) is a good place to begin to understand the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government. This system is to ensure that there are checks and balances always in play for the good of the country and its citizens.”