UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT SOON?: CCA reportedly attracts new brand for British Colonial Hilton

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — China Construction America (CCA), owner of the British Colonial Hilton, has been able to attract another major international brand to manage the historic property, Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper confirmed yesterday.

The historic property, which officially closed its doors this week, is expected to undergo a two-month closure for renovation, according to Cooper.

Speaking with reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Cooper said: “The developers of the Hilton have been able to interest another major international brand to support the property.

“There have to be some renovations to the property. We are advised that the property will close for renovations. We hope this will be for a short period of time.

“We hope that the staff will be absorbed into the other properties owned by CCA.

“We are positive about these outcomes and look forward to them coming to fruition.

“We anticipate that over the course of time, the developers themselves will make an announcement along those lines.”

Cooper said he and Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis have been in communication with high-level CCA executives.

“They are committed to The Bahamas, the property and other developments.”

CCA acquired the downtown Hilton in October 2014.

Rumors surfaced last summer that a sale of the property was imminent, but one never materialized.

Baha Mar’s former developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, has claimed the Chinese state-owned contractor used a $54 million payment pledged to the Baha Mar project to fund acquisition of the British Colonial Hilton.

CCA has denied the allegations.