According to initial reports, residents found the 29-year-old victim with visible head injuries on an unpaved road between Sgt. Major Road and Spinney Road shortly after 2:00 p.m. and alerted the authorities. The injured man was transported to the hospital, where he is currently listed in serious condition.

Police are appealing to the public for any information related to this incident. If you have details that could assist in the investigation, please contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department in Grand Bahama, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).