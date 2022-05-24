UB’s Fun Run Walk secures 25 Scholarships for High School Summer Programme 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — It started as an effort to provide partial scholarships for high school students to attend a summer course that would change their lives.

But it turned out to be much more.

The community came together for the University of The Bahamas Open Campus (UWIOCB) annual Fun Run/ Walk/ Push event and made it possible for at least 25 high schoolers to attend. Their tuitions have been covered by the funds raised at the event.

Born out of a desire to give students the opportunity to leave school with an extra credential and develop in their chosen careers, UWIOCB hosted the first annual Fun Run/ Walk/ Push on April 30.

The event brought together people from all walks of life for a worthy cause. Corporate Sponsors included Cable Bahamas Business Solutions, Physicians Alliance, Insurance Company of the Bahamas, Aquapure Water, Oak Tree Medical Center, Lowe’s Wholesale, Providence Advisors, and Kedar Clarke KIS Bespoken.

The summer programme consists of two courses: Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management and Health Management. The first program sets the wheels in motion for students to start their own business in motion when they leave school.

The second provides aspiring health management workers with formal introductory training into the field. The pilot programme was so successful with high schoolers that it is back by popular demand in 2022.

“The course was amazing! I got to learn the basic skill of starting a business the easiest way possible,” said Teliah Glass, who just completed 12th grade at CR Walker Senior High.

“High school doesn’t give you the hands-on training that this course does. Also, there are so many opportunities available when you complete the course.”

“The instructors were very knowledgeable and patient. The entire process – the entire experience – is something no one should miss out on. It also gives me another certificate to add to my portfolio that I can be proud of.”

The Fun Run/ Walk/ Push event not only raised funds for the high school summer programme, but brought awareness about UWIOCB, and engaged UWI alumnus and students together for a fun-filled day.

UWIOCB Country Head, Bridgette Cooper said they are excited to host the programme once again for the students, who seem eager to learn and grow, and have valuable skillsets under their belt.

Open Campus Bahamas has been in existence in the country since 2008 and is well known for offering a plethora of options for continuing education, personal enrichment and professional development. They include certifications, as well as bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

Cooper noted that UWIOCB has the capacity to design courses to suit almost any professional need, including programs with courses specific to the need of an organization that wishes to support the professional growth of its employees. For more information, visit www.open.uwi.edu.