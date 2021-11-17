UB’s Charter Day of Giving exceeds target to help transform students’ lives

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas’ (UB’s) second annual day of giving, focused on attracting donor support for students and vital programmes, has exceeded its fundraising target and will better equip students to overcome the challenges brought on by successive crises.

For the 24 hours of giving held last Wednesday, donors contributed more than $30k in cash, pledges and in-kind donations or approximately 300 percent of the original $10k matching gift goal.

Senior administrators and members of the Board of Trustees and the University’s foundations had pledged to match each contribution made by donors up to a total of $10k.

UB President Dr Rodney D Smith thanked donors for demonstrating their tangible support for the University and the power that it has to transform lives.

“I am personally thanking the general public for their support of our UB Giving Day,” said Smith.

“I want to especially thank all of the hard-working faculty, staff and students of UB who came out to show their support and confidence for our University.

“We had an especially strong participation in giving by our own UB Board of Trustees and our own university leadership team the UB Administrative Council. It is remarkable what we can do when we are all focused on the same vision. Thank you so very much,” he added.

The coordinated, targeted full day of fundraising was held on the fifth anniversary of UB’s charter. On 10th November 2016 the former College of The Bahamas transitioned to a full-fledged university and since then has increased its capacity to deliver a world-class education and prepare students for better lives in a global society.

Donor funds will be used where they are needed most, according to UB administrators. Technology is one of the greatest needs for students especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a transition to remote learning.

Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Affairs Dino Hernandez also expressed gratitude for donors’ generosity.

“We are very grateful for the number of employees as well as alumni and friends who participated in our 2nd Annual UB Day of Giving/5th Anniversary Charter Day and meeting and exceeding the goal and securing the matching challenge gift,” said Mr. Hernandez.

“The gifts received have had an immediate impact for our students ranging from our UB COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund which covered the cost of free COVID testing to students as well as providing laptops to many other causes broadly all around campus and supporting every academic program or initiative,” he added.

He added that donors have made a critical difference in this extraordinarily tough period.

There is still an opportunity to make contributions that will transform the lives of students by visiting www.ub.edu.bs/giving.