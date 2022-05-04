UBFIT: University of The Bahamas’ fifth anniversary race attracts hundreds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Hundreds of participants walked, ran, biked, skated, and pushed their way through 5K, 10K and 16K race courses for the UBFIT 2022 race weekend held 29th April to 1st May.

It was the first timed race in two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of the event that helps the university to build community support and raise funds for critical needs.

The in-person component of the race weekend, held on Saturday, attracted more than 350 enthusiastic participants of all ages in a collective community effort behind the cause of higher learning. Dozens more participated virtually, according to a press statement.

“The fact that we could be together again after a global pandemic which kept us all at home was a success as the community was able to finally come together,” said Kandice Eldon, co-chair of the UBFIT Planning Committee.

“We had over 350 participants; some walked, virtually participated, and some came out, and we’re so grateful for the participation of the community, our fitness clubs, our running clubs, everyone that took the time to come and again support UBFIT in our fifth year.”

Eldon noted that diverse community support, including the contributions of corporate Bahamas, the UB community, and volunteers, helped to make the race weekend successful.

She continued: “I’m a community builder, so for me, when people come together that makes me the happiest. To see our corporate sponsors able to come out, like Charles Johnson of JS Johnson, and Oaktree Medical Center our title sponsor, and our UB alumni and friends, it was truly heartwarming. I must say thank you to our committee and volunteers—we could not have pulled this off without a very strong team within the institution and also outside of UB.”

Race participants of all ages took off from the starting line at UB’s Oakes Field Campus on Saturday morning and completed the course that took them down Nassau Street, onto West Bay Street, and back to the Oakes Field Campus. All participants received their medals and winners in various categories also claimed their trophies during a short ceremony at the race village.

Among participants happy to return to in person racing was avid walker Leslie Miller.

“I love this university,” said Miller.

“It’s a wonderful race, probably one of the best races we have in the country. I always tell college students, if you can get through UB, you can get into any university anywhere in the world. That’s how proud I am. I think all Bahamians are proud of this institution. You all do a wonderful job, and your meet is one of the best meets in the country. Your medals are gorgeous medals, your shirts are beautiful, you do a wonderful job. I’m just so proud of all of the people associated with UB.”

Upon crossing the finish line, each person was greeted with cheers of victory by cheerleaders waving pompoms and given a medal of completion. A Junkanoo rush-out by the Junkanoo All-Stars capped off the activities.

Other participants like Justin Higgs of Bahamas Wholesale Agencies Ltd., an in-kind sponsor, said participating in UBFIT in-person was like a dream come true.

“It felt great, man,” said Higgs.

“Obviously with the pandemic it’s been such a long time since we’ve done any kind of real racing. So it’s nice to come out here and just give it my best, and obviously I came second so that was really nice. UBFIT has done a lot to get people outdoors and to start exercising which is obviously what we need in this country.”

Sponsors and corporate partners such as Doctors Hospital; Bahama Health; J.S. Johnson; the Walk-in Clinic; AML Foods Ltd.; and Vaughn L. Culmer & Associates were represented at the race village and promoted health and wellness.

“Being one of the largest primary healthcare facilities in the country, we strive on encouraging persons to take care of themselves and to manage their health,” said Martin Smith, Administrative Physician Assistant at the Walk-in Clinic.

Smith added: “So we are happy to partner with UB to be out here to encourage and also promote persons to take advantage of all of these initiatives. To take part in the fun, run walk, in terms of health and fitness, we’re here for it.”

Melissa Major, Senior Marketing and Business Development Manager at AML Foods Ltd., expressed similar sentiments.

“AML is very committed to the communities that we serve, and when the invite came for us to participate in the event we were very excited because our goals and what we do in terms of community are very much aligned with what UB is trying to accomplish,” Major said.

“So an opportunity to get healthy as well as impact UB in terms of resources for the students, it was impossible to say ‘no’.”

The names of winners in various categories will be posted online at https://ubfit.ub.edu.bs/.

The funds raised through UBFIT will be used to purchase technology for UB students and to support the Annual Fund for vital UB programmes and priorities.

Participants cross the finish line at UBFIT’s race village at UB’s Oakes Field Campus.

Junkanoo rushout and participants.

