NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas (UB) hosted an Open House Thursday morning on its campus in New Providence, which attracted nearly 1,000 high school students on Thursday; the aim was to present UB as a viable option for tertiary education for college-bound students.

UB Director of Recruitment and Admissions Wendy Ferguson shared that the university is an attractive choice because it offers Associates, Bachelors & Masters Degree programs and certificate courses.