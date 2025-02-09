Watch ILTV Live
UB to resume online classes Monday following cyber security attack

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas has announced that online classes will resume Monday, February 12 after they were temporarily shut down due to a cyber security attack earlier this month.

The University released a statement on the matter Sunday and ensured that “enhanced online security measures” have been implemented to strengthen the Tertiary institute’s defense and help mitigate future incidents.

“Faculty, staff and students are asked to visit our website at www.ub.edu.bs to prepare for the commencement of the restoration process,” the statement said.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

