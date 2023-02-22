UB to honour outstanding alumni at Hall of Fame awards

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Seven of the University of The Bahamas’ outstanding alum will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame and Outstanding Alumni Awards slated for this weekend.

The awards are an affirmation of the impact that former students of the institution continue to make on a national and international level, according to a press release.

“A part of the University of The Bahamas’ (UB’s) legacy of leadership is embodied in alumni of the institution who are shaping and driving transformation throughout the public and private sector and adding value in communities across The Bahamas and the world,” it read.

Veteran financial services industry professional Lisa Gibson-Woodside (Class of 1982) is slated for induction into UB’s prestigious Hall of Fame. Among the other honourees are UB Counsellor Dr Camille Smith and PMR Managing Partner Philip Simon (Class of 1992) who will receive the Outstanding Alumni Award.

UB-North’s Business Office Assistant Director Aurelia Pinder and Artistic Soul Productions Studio Inc Proprietor Aryana Roberts (Class of 2012) will be honored with the Emerging Leader Award. Correctional Specialist Troy Clarke and Certified International Airport Professional Troy Strachan (Class of 2002) will receive the Trailblazer Award.

“It is crucial for the University and the Alumni Association to recognize outstanding alumni for the work that they do within their respective industries and communities,” said Chair of the Alumni Association Jazmine Romer-Rolle.

“It is good for us to know that we are seen for what we do and what we’ve grown to be.”

Since the institution’s inception as the College of The Bahamas almost 50 years ago, the alumni community has expanded to include more than 20,000 people. UB alumni are leading public servants, captains of industry, pacesetters, philanthropists, and humanitarians.

“The Hall of Fame and Outstanding Alumni Awards is UB’s way of celebrating our alumni who have distinguished themselves amongst their peers, and who have positively impacted the wider communities that we all live in,” said Director of the Office of Alumni Affairs Elvardo Thompson.

“I think it is our duty as a University to both honor and recognize the accomplishments of our alumni. It is also important for our students to have recognizable persons that they can aspire to be or become, persons who have already walked in their same shoes.”

Each awardee has made invaluable contributions to the development of The Bahamas in their own unique way, which has consequently elevated the University’s profile nationally and internationally. The awards event heralds the important role that graduates play in nation-building and shows the institution’s impact on the lives of students, alumni, and their families.

“Everyone loves a good celebration,” said Romer-Rolle. “We’re excited to be able to provide an avenue for networking, recognition, and fun as well. Beyond the fun of it all, however, part proceeds of the event go towards the UB Annual Fund which assists in financially supporting many projects and initiatives on our campuses.”

The awards gala will be held this Saturday at Crypto Isle, formerly Luciano’s, on East Bay Street.