UB Students win $10K for NFT Digital Art Project ideas

play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The University of The Bahamas (UB) has announced the student winners of its Non-fungible token (NFT) Digital Arts Projects.

The five lucky winners were revealed on Monday afternoon, each winner will be receiving $10,000.00.

The  initiative was funded by the Champ Medici Arts Fund (CMAF) Scholarship Award at UB, a collaboration involving Cordell Broadus, son of legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg, the Tezos Foundation. The award was established in March 2024 with a $100K donation.

Eyewitness News spoke with Jean Joseph,  who won under in the category Music, his selection was entitled 3 of Dem (EP)

Jospeh said that it’s an amazing feeling to win and described it as a great opportunity to learn about NFT technology.

NFT technology a unique digital identifier that is recorded on a blockchain and is used to certify ownership and authenticity.

Alesha Pinder also won within the Music category, while Madison Cartwright, Nelson Gray and Alyssa Pinder won for Visual Art composition.

