UB Students Dive into Coral Conservation with MSC Foundation at Ocean Cay

BIMINI, BAHAMAS — Ten students from the University of The Bahamas just spent two consecutive weeks at Ocean Cay, participating in an experiential coral study visit hosted by the MSC Foundation at its newly opened Marine Conservation Centre (MCC).

The field trips were part of the Foundation’s commitment to fostering local talent in marine science and conservation. During their stay, the students were involved in a workshop and reef observation, gaining exposure to coral restoration efforts, water quality assessment, species identification skills, and coral reef health assessment. The initiative offered a unique opportunity for students to apply classroom knowledge in a real-world setting as they gained insight into active conservation work in Bahamian waters and public engagement with international visitors to the island.

“This week has been an incredible opportunity for these students to connect theory with practice,” said Emeline Bouchet, MSC Foundation Marine Programme Manager. “The students have been introduced to coral science and coral reef restoration, as well as to fostering awareness that inspires ocean stewardship and everyday actions that support marine ecosystem health. Beyond the technical knowledge and skills, this experience is empowering them to see a future for themselves in marine conservation right here at home.”

Dr. Kristen Welsh-Unwala, Executive Director of the Small Island Sustainability Programme at UB, believes that a strong academic programme needs to provide practical field experience to build on rigorous theoretical training in sustainability. “This opportunity for Marine Science students is critical to strengthen their understanding of the threats that corals face, in addition to opportunities that exist to address these challenges.”

According to Dr. Mattias Johansson, Assistant Professor of Marine Science, “Opportunities like this trip with the MSC Foundation are critical for Small Island Sustainability students to gain practical experience in environmental sustainability, but trips like this are also an amazing way for students to connect with each other, with SIS faculty, and with potential future employers like the Marine Conservation Centre.”

The MSC Foundation’s work with the University of The Bahamas is part of a broader network of coral restoration partnerships, including BAMSI, the University of Miami, and Nova Southeastern University. These collaborations aim to strengthen local capacity for marine research and education, while supporting long-term ocean stewardship across the region.

With the opening of the Marine Conservation Centre, the Foundation expects to give 30 students the chance to participate in immersive learning experiences at Ocean Cay every year, ensuring that the future of marine conservation in The Bahamas is both bright and homegrown.