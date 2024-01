NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas (UB) Athletics Department is looking to expand its recruiting efforts, according to the university’s Athletics Director Kimberly Rolle.

Rolle says the department understands that some students may prefer to attend university abroad, but she contends that UB is positioning itself as a viable option for those seeking a collegiate sports career.

There are currently two full-time coaches assigned to 100 athletes across ten sports disciplines at UB.