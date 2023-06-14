UB President resigns after 11 months citing “personal reasons”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas (UB) has announced the resignation of Dr Erik Rolland, Univeristy President, due to personal and family reasons, according to a press release from the university.

It indicated that the Board of Trustees (BOT) has accepted Rolland’s resignation, which will take effect on June 30, 2023.

In light of Rolland’s departure, Janyne Hodder, a Permanent Resident of The Bahamas for the past four decades, will assume the role of Acting President for the remaining duration of Rolland’s contract, which expires in July 2025.

Rolland’s tenure as President lasted just 11 months after he assumed the post on August 1, 2022

Despite this, the statement billed the appointment of Hodder as a “seamless transition of leadership” that enables the “continued pursuit of accreditation for UB.”

“As UB prepares for a new chapter under the leadership of Acting President Janyne Hodder, the university remains committed to providing an exceptional education and contributing to the growth and development of The Bahamas,” it read.

Hodder, a part of the founding faculty of the former College of The Bahamas, was its Principal between 2006 and 2010. She previously held the positions of Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, as well as Vice-Principal at McGill University.

According to a press release on April 17, 2023, Hodder continued to serve as a Trustee on the University of The Bahamas (UB) Board of Trustees.