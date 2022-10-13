UB Ombudsman calls for neutral representation for government and law enforcement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of the Bahamas’ ombudsperson, Marisa Mason-Smith yesterday called on the government to consider the placement of independent ombudsmen throughout the public system, starting with law enforcement.

“I think the time has come now for our governments to identify ombudsmen in the public sector in particular related to the police force,” Mason-Smith said.

World Ombudsmen Day is celebrated every second Thursday in October. Mason-Smith has been in the role at the institution since 2019 when the office was established.

She believes the post has strengthened the university, and if enacted, can add to accountability and public trust within government institutions.

“With incidences occurring and the police investigating themselves, it can appear to be bias; but if you have an independent ombudsman, a person who have the skills, who can understand the dynamics in our culture and be able to not be connected to the police force, it can sometimes maybe allow cases or matters to be resolved in a more timely manner and possibly without the public thinking that there’s bias or internal agreement because they’re protecting one another,” she said.

It is common for international institutions to have an ombudsmen office, according to Mason-Smith who explained that the position is a key part of the University of the Bahamas’ track toward international accreditation.

Mason-Smith said: “We are embarking upon our full accreditation very soon and it is very important that universities and corporate Bahamas and governments do have ombudsman.

“There are four pillars on which the ombudsman stand and that is confidentiality, impartiality, neutrality, and independence; and so my role at the university is independent of the administrative system.

“And so I report directly to the board of trustees; so I’m not part of the day-to-day administration, which makes me independent to reconcile, resolve and address conflicts that may be brewing,” she said.

Ombudsman is the Swedish word for ‘representative’.

Mason-Smith said the person appointed serves as a trusted navigator that works through organizational challenges and difficulties.

She added that the role is not just suited for private and government agencies but can be established in businesses and civic entities as well.

“We know that in organizations there are always challenges that deal with people and there are always conflicts,” she said.

“So my role as the Ombudsman is to assist our stakeholders, be it student, staff, or faculty, or administration, who may have some form of grievance that has not been resolved internally, before they go external.

“They come to the office of the Ombudsman who will seek to resolve the matter peacefully, amicably, and internally.”

Mason-Smith pointed to a 2018 U.S. statistic that estimated that with an absence of ombudsmen $355 billion a year was being lost to unresolved conflict.

“When we look at the whole concept of conflict in the workplace, we realize that if it is not addressed and if it’s not properly settled in a timely manner, it creates disengagement, low productivity, and poor performance.

“[…] the university brand is very important, and we seek to have an engaging workforce, and we seek to resolve our matters internally so that we can have a very productive work.”

This Ombudsman Day, Mason-Smith said she is raising awareness and education about the role she thinks can play a significant role in the country’s development.

“I encourage the government to let’s start thinking about expanding the profession of ombudsmen we need it and I think it will also help in resolving the outstanding complaints and conflicts that politicians sometimes have to deal with and so I do believe having ombudsmen in the public sector will make a difference,” she added.