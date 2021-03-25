UB Mingoes with three wins in strong showing at Redline meet

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes picked up three wins and had a strong showing at the inaugural Redline Athletics Track meet over the weekend.

Kendrick Thompson won two events — open men’s long jump and open men’s 400m.

Thompson won the long jump by two centimeters, just outperforming Ken Mullings. Thompson’s best jump was 7.07m (23 feet – 2 ¼ inches), which just outmatched Mulling’s best jump of 7.05m (23 feet – 1 ½ inches).

Thompson also led the one-two punch for the Mingoes in the 400m event. He won the event in 49.20 seconds and Donya Roberts took second in 49.65 seconds.

Roberts said: “I’ve been working on a lot of speed lately. I still kind of fell short and now I have to work more on my finish because after the 350-meter mark, I didn’t have anything left at that point. So, I have a lot of work to do but I felt good nonetheless about the race.”

Josey picked up a win in the open women’s 400m event. She said she struggled the last quarter of the race but still picked up the win in 1.01.69.

“I was a little fatigued and I need to get more rest,” Josey said. “Besides that, I understood what I need to do in my next race because I saw what went wrong and so I’m going to focus on fixing those things. I had a good start and a good 300 meters, but after that, my body just shut down. And I just had to hold on to finish the race.”

Keianno Rolle took second in the open triple jump with a best jump of 14.51 meters (50’ 10 1/2”), which was also a personal best.

“I came out feeling good and the weather was nice,” he said. “I gave it my all out there today and that paid off with the personal best. I was excited by that.”

In the under-20 girls 100, Mingoes sprinter Paige Stuart took seventh in 12.82 seconds. Stuart had to fight through a tough headwind of 2.2 meters per second in her race.