SportsMarch 25, 2021March 25, 2021 at 4:40 pm Eyewitness News
UB Mingoes with three wins in strong showing at Redline meet
University of The Bahamas Mingoes sprinter Donya Roberts (916) takes second place in the open nen’s 400m event at the Redline Athletics Track Meet on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium. (UB Athletics)

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes picked up three wins and had a strong showing at the inaugural Redline Athletics Track meet over the weekend.

Kendrick Thompson. (UB Athletics)

Kendrick Thompson won two events — open men’s long jump and open men’s 400m.

Thompson won the long jump by two centimeters, just outperforming Ken Mullings. Thompson’s best jump was 7.07m (23 feet – 2 ¼ inches), which just outmatched Mulling’s best jump of 7.05m (23 feet – 1 ½ inches).

Thompson also led the one-two punch for the Mingoes in the 400m event. He won the event in 49.20 seconds and Donya Roberts took second in 49.65 seconds.

Roberts said: “I’ve been working on a lot of speed lately. I still kind of fell short and now I have to work more on my finish because after the 350-meter mark, I didn’t have anything left at that point. So, I have a lot of work to do but I felt good nonetheless about the race.”

Romica Josey. (UB Athletics)

Josey picked up a win in the open women’s 400m event. She said she struggled the last quarter of the race but still picked up the win in 1.01.69.

“I was a little fatigued and I need to get more rest,” Josey said. “Besides that, I understood what I need to do in my next race because I saw what went wrong and so I’m going to focus on fixing those things. I had a good start and a good 300 meters, but after that, my body just shut down. And I just had to hold on to finish the race.”

Keianno Rolle took second in the open triple jump with a best jump of 14.51 meters (50’ 10 1/2”), which was also a personal best.

“I came out feeling good and the weather was nice,” he said. “I gave it my all out there today and that paid off with the personal best. I was excited by that.”

In the under-20 girls 100, Mingoes sprinter Paige Stuart took seventh in 12.82 seconds. Stuart had to fight through a tough headwind of 2.2 meters per second in her race.

