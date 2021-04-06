UB Mingoes multi-event specialist Kendrick Thompson breaks national record at Easter Classic

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes multi-event specialist Kendrick Thompson shattered the national record in the open men’s decathlon at the BAAA Easter Classic over the weekend at The Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

Thompson amassed 7,644 points to eclipse the national record set by Ken Munnings (7,555 — Lima, Peru, 2019). The performance was also a UB record.

Munnings — a former Mingoe — also broke the record but finished second just two points off Thompson’s record-setting performance with 7,642 points.

Thompson had personal best performances in four events — javelin, 1500m, 110m hurdles and long jump — over the two days of competition.

“I felt good over the two days, especially with all those PR’s,” Thompson said. “I didn’t quite get to 8,000 points but it shows me that I can get there as I’m constantly improving.”

Head Coach Ednal Rolle was excited by the performance as well.

“This shows we have a great multi-event program along with an overall great programme,” he said. “It shows we have a broad range of coaches that help to develop all of our athletes and we are excited to continue to grow this program here at UB.”

The Mingoes also had strong performances on the track at the meet overall.

Romica Josey won the open women’s 200m event in 26.39 seconds and finished second in the open women’s 400m events in 1:01.74.

“I tried something new with my 400m with going stronger in the second half of the race but I wasn’t able to pick up speed fast enough at the 200m mark,” she said. “It cost me in the long run so I’m going to have to go back to the drawing board.”

Donya Roberts picked up two second-place finishes in the open men’s 200m event (22.62 seconds) and open men’s 400m event (49.96 seconds).

“The plan in the 400m was to get out fast and come home with everything I could,” he said. “The meet wasn’t as successful as I wanted, especially with the weather not being ideal.”

Keianno Rolle leapt to a second-place finish in the open men’s triple jump with a best jump of 14.15m (46 feet — 5 inches).

Edward Gayle finished third in the open men’s 200m event in 22.93 seconds; and Paige Stuart took seventh spot in the under-20 girls 200m in 26.31 seconds.