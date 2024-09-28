UB launches new phase of search for new President

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Board of Trustees of the University of The Bahamas (UB), through its Presidential Search Committee (PSC), has launched the recruitment phase of the search for UB’s next President with the release of the presidential profile document “The Presidential Opportunity at UB.”

The profile outlines the university’s strategic imperatives and the desired attributes and qualifications of the next President. It was developed based on the insights and feedback gleaned from listening sessions held with various stakeholders. The PSC is inviting nominations and applications for “an exceptional leadership opportunity.”

According to the profile, the board seeks a dynamic and inclusive leader who will embody a commitment to the university’s values and traditions.

“The next President will be an effective and transformational leader who builds on UB’s exceptional strengths, the national university of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” a statement from UB reads.

The profile also outlines several opportunities for success, including addressing the consequences of rapid growth and siloed structures, further developing the University of The Bahamas North in Grand Bahama, initiating a comprehensive academic programme review, increasing research performance, expanding educational access, and engaging with governmental and business entities.

The statement continues: “A transformational priority for UB is continuous quality improvement, demonstrated by its commitment to achieving national and international accreditation.

“The next President—the institution’s ninth—will be engaged with multiple stakeholders, both internal and external, and will be expected to advance the university’s mission of supporting and driving national development.

“The presidential search comes at a pivotal moment in the life of the university and The Bahamas. One of the institutions established during The Bahamas’ independence movement, UB is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year while the nation marks 51 years of independence.”

AGB Search is assisting UB’s Presidential Search Committee.

The deadline for the submission of applications is September 19, 2024.

The Presidential Profile document and comprehensive information about the search are accessible online.