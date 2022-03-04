UB introduces student exchange programme with Japan’s Akita International University

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A mutual desire to enhance the educational experience and cross-cultural understanding of students and faculty undergirds a recently executed exchange agreement between University of The Bahamas (UB) and Akita International University (AIU) in Japan.

UB and AIU have formalized a five-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to facilitate a student exchange programme for academic studies and research.

The new partnership will enable UB students enrolled full-time to take classes at AIU and have credits applied to their respective degree programmes.

The partnership with AIU opens another doorway for eligible UB students to study and live in Japan, and learn another language and culture.

Additionally, AIU is one of the few universities in Japan offering all of its courses in English. AIU students can also study at UB.

UB Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr Maria Oriakhi said: “This partnership represents a very unique opportunity in which students are able to experience the rich culture of a country on the cutting edge of technology and urban development.”

UB students applying to study at AIU must have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.

One student per semester from each institution is permitted to participate under the exchange agreement for its duration.

Both institutions have agreed that over a five-year period, they will strive for a reciprocal exchange of full-time students.

“With Japan being a global leader in automotive, electronic and scientific research and development, our students will acquire a significant advantage in today’s global market,” Oriakhi added.

AIU is a four-year liberal arts university located in Akita City in northern Japan. It offers bachelor’s degrees in Global Business, Global Studies and Global Connectivity; and master’s degrees in Japanese Language Teaching, English Language Teaching and Global Communication Practices.